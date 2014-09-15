Sept 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 15
Amkar Perm 2 Ural Yekaterinenburg 1
Terek Groznyi 0 Kuban Krasnodar 0
Sunday, September 14
FK Krasnodar 0 FC UFA 2
Spartak Moscow 3 Torpedo Moscow 1
Saturday, September 13
CSKA Moscow 2 Arsenal Tula 1
Rostov 1 Rubin Kazan 2
Lokomotiv Moscow 1 Mordovya Saransk 1
Zenit St Petersburg 3 Dynamo Moscow 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zenit St Petersburg 7 7 0 0 21 4 21
-------------------------
2 Spartak Moscow 7 5 0 2 12 9 15
-------------------------
3 Dynamo Moscow 7 5 0 2 18 9 15
4 CSKA Moscow 7 5 0 2 15 5 15
-------------------------
5 Kuban Krasnodar 7 4 3 0 8 3 15
-------------------------
6 Terek Groznyi 7 4 2 1 10 2 14
7 FK Krasnodar 7 3 2 2 10 5 11
8 Rubin Kazan 7 2 4 1 7 9 10
9 Lokomotiv Moscow 7 2 3 2 7 6 9
10 Mordovya Saransk 7 2 2 3 6 7 8
11 FC Ufa 7 2 1 4 5 8 7
12 Amkar Perm 7 2 1 4 5 10 7
-------------------------
13 Rostov 7 1 1 5 9 22 4
14 Torpedo Moscow 7 1 1 5 6 20 4
-------------------------
15 Ural Yekaterinenburg 7 0 1 6 5 13 1
16 Arsenal Tula 7 0 1 6 2 14 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
13-14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation