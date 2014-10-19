Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 19
Arsenal Tula 1 Rostov 1
Ural Yekaterinenburg 2 Spartak Moscow 0
Saturday, October 18
Amkar Perm Dynamo Moscow Postponed
CSKA Moscow 6 Kuban Krasnodar 0
FK Krasnodar 2 Zenit St Petersburg 2
Lokomotiv Moscow 2 Terek Groznyi 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zenit St Petersburg 10 8 2 0 28 6 26
2 CSKA Moscow 10 8 0 2 26 8 24
3 Dynamo Moscow 9 6 1 2 23 12 19
4 Kuban Krasnodar 10 5 4 1 12 12 19
5 FK Krasnodar 10 5 3 2 17 8 18
6 Terek Groznyi 10 5 3 2 14 6 18
7 Spartak Moscow 10 5 2 3 13 12 17
8 Lokomotiv Moscow 10 4 3 3 12 9 15
9 Rubin Kazan 9 3 4 2 10 12 13
10 Mordovya Saransk 9 3 2 4 7 9 11
11 FC Ufa 9 3 1 5 7 9 10
12 Amkar Perm 9 2 1 6 7 15 7
13 Ural Yekaterinenburg 10 2 1 7 11 17 7
14 Rostov 10 1 2 7 11 30 5
15 Torpedo Moscow 9 1 1 7 8 25 4
16 Arsenal Tula 10 0 2 8 3 19 2
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
13-14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 18
Amkar Perm v Dynamo Moscow (0800) Postponed
Monday, October 20
FC UFA v Torpedo Moscow (1300)
Rubin Kazan v Mordovya Saransk (1530)