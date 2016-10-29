UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 Amkar Perm 1 Rostov 0 Spartak Moscow 3 CSKA Moscow 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spartak Moscow 12 9 1 2 21 8 28 ------------------------- 2 Zenit St Petersburg 11 7 4 0 25 8 25 ------------------------- 3 CSKA Moscow 12 6 3 3 12 9 21 4 Amkar Perm 12 5 5 2 9 6 20 ------------------------- 5 FC Krasnodar 11 5 4 2 14 7 19 ------------------------- 6 Terek Groznyi 11 5 3 3 13 15 18 7 Rostov 12 5 2 5 13 10 17 8 Anzhi Makhachkala 11 4 4 3 10 9 16 9 FC Ufa 11 3 4 4 5 8 13 10 Rubin Kazan 11 3 3 5 13 15 12 11 Lokomotiv Moscow 11 2 6 3 7 8 12 12 Ural Yekaterinenburg 11 2 3 6 6 11 9 ------------------------- 13 Arsenal Tula 11 1 6 4 4 14 9 14 Tom Tomsk 11 2 2 7 7 19 8 ------------------------- 15 Orenburg 11 1 4 6 6 11 7 16 Krylya Sovietov Samara 11 1 4 6 6 13 7 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 Ural Yekaterinenburg v Terek Groznyi (0900) Arsenal Tula v FC Ufa (1130) Zenit St Petersburg v Tom Tomsk (1400) Anzhi Makhachkala v FC Krasnodar (1630) Monday, October 31 Orenburg v Krylya Sovietov Samara (1400) Rubin Kazan v Lokomotiv Moscow (1630)
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.