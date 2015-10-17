Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 17 Amkar Perm 1 Dynamo Moscow 1 CSKA Moscow 3 Ural Yekaterinenburg 2 Kuban Krasnodar 2 Zenit St Petersburg 2 Rubin Kazan 3 FC Ufa 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CSKA Moscow 12 10 2 0 25 11 32 ------------------------- 2 Lokomotiv Moscow 11 7 3 1 20 8 24 ------------------------- 3 Zenit St Petersburg 12 6 4 2 24 15 22 4 Spartak Moscow 11 6 2 3 15 12 20 ------------------------- 5 Rostov 11 5 3 3 12 10 18 ------------------------- 6 Ural Yekaterinenburg 12 4 4 4 18 19 16 7 Terek Groznyi 11 3 7 1 15 12 16 8 Krylya Sovietov Samara 11 4 3 4 10 10 15 9 Dynamo Moscow 12 3 6 3 12 15 15 10 FK Krasnodar 11 3 5 3 12 9 14 11 Amkar Perm 12 3 4 5 10 15 13 12 Rubin Kazan 12 3 1 8 11 18 10 ------------------------- 13 Kuban Krasnodar 12 1 6 5 11 16 9 14 FC Ufa 12 1 4 7 9 21 7 ------------------------- 15 Anzhi Makhachkala 11 1 4 6 9 16 7 16 Mordovya Saransk 11 1 4 6 10 16 7 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 18 Spartak Moscow v Lokomotiv Moscow (1030) Krylya Sovietov Samara v Terek Groznyi (1300) Anzhi Makhachkala v FK Krasnodar (1530) Monday, October 19 Rostov v Mordovya Saransk (1600)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.