Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 21 Dynamo Moscow 1 Lokomotiv Moscow 3 Krylya Sovietov Samara 1 Ural Yekaterinenburg 1 Terek Groznyi 0 FK Krasnodar 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CSKA Moscow 8 6 2 0 12 6 20 ------------------------- 2 Lokomotiv Moscow 9 6 1 2 19 9 19 ------------------------- 3 Zenit St Petersburg 8 5 2 1 15 7 17 4 Spartak Moscow 8 5 2 1 14 7 17 5 FK Krasnodar 9 4 3 2 14 11 15 ------------------------- 6 Rostov 8 4 2 2 13 10 14 ------------------------- 7 Dynamo Moscow 9 3 4 2 14 14 13 8 Rubin Kazan 8 2 6 0 7 3 12 9 Amkar Perm 8 2 4 2 7 6 10 10 Kuban Krasnodar 8 2 4 2 9 9 10 11 Krylya Sovietov Samara 9 1 6 2 7 8 9 12 FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod 8 2 1 5 7 16 7 ------------------------- 13 Ural Yekaterinenburg 9 1 3 5 9 18 6 14 Anzhi Makhachkala 8 0 4 4 8 14 4 ------------------------- 15 Terek Groznyi 9 0 3 6 3 10 3 16 Tom Tomsk 8 0 1 7 6 16 1 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 22 FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod v Anzhi Makhachkala (0930) Spartak Moscow v CSKA Moscow (0930) Rubin Kazan v Tom Tomsk (1200) Kuban Krasnodar v Amkar Perm (1415) Rostov v Zenit St Petersburg (1630)