Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 8 Amkar Perm 1 Ural Yekaterinenburg 1 Spartak Moscow 3 Dynamo Moscow 0 Saturday, May 7 Anzhi Makhachkala 0 Zenit St Petersburg 1 CSKA Moscow 1 Terek Groznyi 0 Kuban Krasnodar 1 Mordovya Saransk 2 Rubin Kazan 1 FK Krasnodar 1 Friday, May 6 Rostov 2 Lokomotiv Moscow 1 Krylya Sovietov Samara 1 FC Ufa 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CSKA Moscow 27 17 5 5 45 24 56 ------------------------- 2 Rostov 27 16 6 5 35 19 54 ------------------------- 3 Zenit St Petersburg 27 15 7 5 54 31 52 ------------------------- 4 FK Krasnodar 27 14 8 5 50 23 50 ------------------------- 5 Lokomotiv Moscow 27 13 7 7 39 31 46 ------------------------- 6 Spartak Moscow 27 13 5 9 43 36 44 7 Terek Groznyi 27 10 11 6 33 25 41 8 Ural Yekaterinenburg 27 9 9 9 37 44 36 9 Krylya Sovietov Samara 27 9 6 12 18 27 33 10 Rubin Kazan 27 9 5 13 31 35 32 11 Amkar Perm 27 6 10 11 21 30 28 12 Dynamo Moscow 27 5 10 12 24 40 25 ------------------------- 13 FC Ufa 27 5 9 13 21 39 24 14 Mordovya Saransk 27 4 12 11 30 41 24 ------------------------- 15 Kuban Krasnodar 27 3 11 13 32 42 20 16 Anzhi Makhachkala 27 4 7 16 23 49 19 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League through domestic cup 4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0