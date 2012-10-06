Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 6 Alania Vladikavkaz 2 Krylya Sovietov Samara 2 FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod 0 Mordovya Saransk 2 Lokomotiv Moscow 0 Kuban Krasnodar 1 Friday, October 5 Terek Groznyi 2 Rostov 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Anzhi Makhachkala 10 7 2 1 20 11 23 ------------------------- 2 Terek Groznyi 11 7 1 3 15 15 22 ------------------------- 3 CSKA Moscow 10 7 0 3 16 10 21 4 Lokomotiv Moscow 11 6 2 3 19 13 20 5 Spartak Moscow 10 6 1 3 20 16 19 ------------------------- 6 Kuban Krasnodar 11 6 1 4 19 14 19 ------------------------- 7 Rubin Kazan 10 6 0 4 17 10 18 8 Zenit St Petersburg 10 5 3 2 20 9 18 9 Krylya Sovietov Samara 11 3 4 4 15 20 13 10 FK Krasnodar 10 3 3 4 18 16 12 11 Amkar Perm 10 3 3 4 14 15 12 12 Alania Vladikavkaz 11 2 4 5 16 18 10 ------------------------- 13 Dynamo Moscow 10 3 0 7 10 18 9 14 Rostov 11 2 3 6 10 19 9 ------------------------- 15 Mordovya Saransk 11 2 2 7 13 24 8 16 FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod 11 1 1 9 11 25 4 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 7 Dynamo Moscow v Anzhi Makhachkala (0930) Rubin Kazan v Amkar Perm (1145) Spartak Moscow v CSKA Moscow (1400) FK Krasnodar v Zenit St Petersburg (1615)
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.