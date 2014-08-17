Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 17 Arsenal Tula 1 Dynamo Moscow 2 CSKA Moscow 0 Spartak Moscow 1 Rostov 0 FK Krasnodar 2 Rubin Kazan 1 Lokomotiv Moscow 1 Saturday, August 16 Ural Yekaterinenburg 0 Torpedo Moscow 2 Zenit St Petersburg 1 FC Ufa 0 Friday, August 15 Mordovya Saransk 0 Kuban Krasnodar 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zenit St Petersburg 4 4 0 0 15 2 12 ------------------------- 2 Spartak Moscow 4 3 0 1 7 5 9 ------------------------- 3 Dynamo Moscow 4 3 0 1 12 6 9 4 CSKA Moscow 4 3 0 1 6 2 9 ------------------------- 5 FK Krasnodar 4 2 2 0 7 1 8 ------------------------- 6 Lokomotiv Moscow 4 2 2 0 5 2 8 7 Kuban Krasnodar 3 1 2 0 4 2 5 8 Terek Groznyi 3 1 1 1 5 2 4 9 Mordovya Saransk 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 10 Torpedo Moscow 4 1 1 2 5 13 4 11 FC Ufa 4 1 0 3 1 5 3 12 Rubin Kazan 4 0 3 1 2 6 3 ------------------------- 13 Ural Yekaterinenburg 4 0 1 3 4 8 1 14 Amkar Perm 3 0 1 2 1 6 1 ------------------------- 15 Rostov 4 0 1 3 6 13 1 16 Arsenal Tula 4 0 1 3 1 8 1 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 18 Terek Groznyi v Mordovya Saransk (1600) Kuban Krasnodar v Amkar Perm (1700)
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8