Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 Dynamo Moscow 0 Zenit St Petersburg 1 Kuban Krasnodar 1 Terek Groznyi 0 Mordovya Saransk 0 Lokomotiv Moscow 0 Saturday, March 21 Arsenal Tula 1 CSKA Moscow 4 Rubin Kazan 2 Rostov 0 Torpedo Moscow 0 Spartak Moscow 1 Ural Yekaterinenburg 1 Amkar Perm 0 Friday, March 20 FC Ufa 0 FK Krasnodar 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zenit St Petersburg 20 15 3 2 46 11 48 ------------------------- 2 CSKA Moscow 20 14 1 5 48 18 43 ------------------------- 3 FK Krasnodar 20 11 5 4 32 18 38 4 Rubin Kazan 20 10 6 4 28 19 36 ------------------------- 5 Dynamo Moscow 19 11 2 6 39 22 35 ------------------------- 6 Spartak Moscow 20 10 5 5 29 23 35 7 Lokomotiv Moscow 20 9 7 4 21 13 34 8 Kuban Krasnodar 20 7 9 4 20 21 30 9 Terek Groznyi 20 7 4 9 20 19 25 10 Mordovya Saransk 20 6 4 10 13 30 22 11 FC Ufa 20 4 7 9 16 27 19 12 Ural Yekaterinenburg 20 5 2 13 17 30 17 ------------------------- 13 Torpedo Moscow 20 3 7 10 16 34 16 14 Arsenal Tula 20 4 2 14 12 30 14 ------------------------- 15 Amkar Perm 19 3 5 11 13 31 14 16 Rostov 20 3 5 12 17 41 14 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.