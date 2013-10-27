Soccer-Carrick ponders retirement if no new United deal on table
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 27 CSKA Moscow 5 FK Krasnodar 1 Rubin Kazan 1 Lokomotiv Moscow 2 Saturday, October 26 Amkar Perm 2 Dynamo Moscow 1 Spartak Moscow 2 Rostov 0 Tom Tomsk 0 Terek Groznyi 0 Ural Yekaterinenburg 1 Zenit St Petersburg 2 Friday, October 25 Krylya Sovietov Samara 2 FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zenit St Petersburg 14 11 2 1 34 11 35 ------------------------- 2 Lokomotiv Moscow 14 9 3 2 30 12 30 ------------------------- 3 Spartak Moscow 14 9 3 2 25 13 30 4 CSKA Moscow 14 7 3 4 17 16 24 5 FK Krasnodar 14 7 3 4 24 19 24 ------------------------- 6 Amkar Perm 14 6 5 3 17 13 23 ------------------------- 7 Dynamo Moscow 14 6 5 3 24 19 23 8 FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod 14 5 2 7 14 23 17 9 Rostov 14 4 4 6 17 22 16 10 Rubin Kazan 14 3 7 4 17 13 16 11 Kuban Krasnodar 13 3 5 5 15 19 14 12 Krylya Sovietov Samara 14 2 8 4 14 19 14 ------------------------- 13 Tom Tomsk 14 2 3 9 9 24 9 14 Terek Groznyi 14 1 6 7 7 14 9 ------------------------- 15 Ural Yekaterinenburg 14 1 5 8 12 27 8 16 Anzhi Makhachkala 13 0 6 7 12 24 6 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 28 Kuban Krasnodar v Anzhi Makhachkala (1500)
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
March 3 Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise has likened N'Golo Kante to club great Claude Makelele and said the 25-year-old's stellar performance is one of the reasons the London side appear to be cruising towards the Premier League title.
March 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is determined to produce his best form in the final three months of the campaign before he holds talks on his future at the Premier League club in June.