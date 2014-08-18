Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Monday
Monday, August 18
Kuban Krasnodar 1 Amkar Perm 0
Terek Groznyi 1 Mordovya Saransk 0
Sunday, August 17
Arsenal Tula 1 Dynamo Moscow 2
CSKA Moscow 0 Spartak Moscow 1
Rostov 0 FK Krasnodar 2
Rubin Kazan 1 Lokomotiv Moscow 1
Saturday, August 16
Ural Yekaterinenburg 0 Torpedo Moscow 2
Zenit St Petersburg 1 FC Ufa 0
Friday, August 15
Mordovya Saransk 0 Kuban Krasnodar 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zenit St Petersburg 4 4 0 0 15 2 12
-------------------------
2 Spartak Moscow 4 3 0 1 7 5 9
-------------------------
3 Dynamo Moscow 4 3 0 1 12 6 9
4 CSKA Moscow 4 3 0 1 6 2 9
-------------------------
5 FK Krasnodar 4 2 2 0 7 1 8
-------------------------
6 Lokomotiv Moscow 4 2 2 0 5 2 8
7 Kuban Krasnodar 4 2 2 0 5 2 8
8 Terek Groznyi 4 2 1 1 6 2 7
9 Mordovya Saransk 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
10 Torpedo Moscow 4 1 1 2 5 13 4
11 FC Ufa 4 1 0 3 1 5 3
12 Rubin Kazan 4 0 3 1 2 6 3
-------------------------
13 Ural Yekaterinenburg 4 0 1 3 4 8 1
14 Amkar Perm 4 0 1 3 1 7 1
-------------------------
15 Rostov 4 0 1 3 6 13 1
16 Arsenal Tula 4 0 1 3 1 8 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
13-14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation