Soccer-Benatia drops himself from Morocco team over lack of form
MILAN, March 15 Morocco captain Medhi Benatia has dropped himself from the team due to a lack of form and match action with his club side Juventus.
Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Friday Friday, October 24 Ural Yekaterinenburg 1 Arsenal Tula 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zenit St Petersburg 10 8 2 0 28 6 26 ------------------------- 2 CSKA Moscow 10 8 0 2 26 8 24 ------------------------- 3 Dynamo Moscow 9 6 1 2 23 12 19 4 Kuban Krasnodar 10 5 4 1 12 12 19 ------------------------- 5 FK Krasnodar 10 5 3 2 17 8 18 ------------------------- 6 Terek Groznyi 10 5 3 2 14 6 18 7 Spartak Moscow 10 5 2 3 13 12 17 8 Rubin Kazan 10 4 4 2 15 12 16 9 Lokomotiv Moscow 10 4 3 3 12 9 15 10 FC Ufa 10 3 2 5 8 10 11 11 Mordovya Saransk 10 3 2 5 7 14 11 12 Ural Yekaterinenburg 11 3 1 7 12 17 10 ------------------------- 13 Amkar Perm 9 2 1 6 7 15 7 14 Torpedo Moscow 10 1 2 7 9 26 5 ------------------------- 15 Rostov 10 1 2 7 11 30 5 16 Arsenal Tula 11 0 2 9 3 20 2 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 25 Amkar Perm v Rostov (1000) Torpedo Moscow v Kuban Krasnodar (1300) Sunday, October 26 FC Ufa v CSKA Moscow (1030) Spartak Moscow v Lokomotiv Moscow (1030) Zenit St Petersburg v Mordovya Saransk (1600) Monday, October 27 FK Krasnodar v Terek Groznyi (1545) Dynamo Moscow v Rubin Kazan (1730)
March 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 15 Bohemians 1905 0 Viktoria Plzen 1 Tuesday, March 14 Jablonec 2 Hradec Kralove 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Slavia Prague 20 14 5 1 43 14 47 2 Viktoria Plzen 20 14 4 2 29 10 46 ------------------------- 3 Sparta Prague 20 11 5 4 33 17 38 4 Mlada Boleslav 20 9 7 4 31 20 34 ------------------------- 5 Fastav Zlin 20 9
BERLIN, March 15 Berlin's top soccer club is suing the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) after it tweeted a photograph of one of the team's star players with an AfD politician.