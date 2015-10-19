Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 19
Rostov 3 Mordovya Saransk 2
Sunday, October 18
Anzhi Makhachkala 2 FK Krasnodar 2
Krylya Sovietov Samara 0 Terek Groznyi 2
Spartak Moscow 1 Lokomotiv Moscow 2
Saturday, October 17
Amkar Perm 1 Dynamo Moscow 1
CSKA Moscow 3 Ural Yekaterinenburg 2
Kuban Krasnodar 2 Zenit St Petersburg 2
Rubin Kazan 3 FC Ufa 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 CSKA Moscow 12 10 2 0 25 11 32
-------------------------
2 Lokomotiv Moscow 12 8 3 1 22 9 27
-------------------------
3 Zenit St Petersburg 12 6 4 2 24 15 22
4 Rostov 12 6 3 3 15 12 21
-------------------------
5 Spartak Moscow 12 6 2 4 16 14 20
-------------------------
6 Terek Groznyi 12 4 7 1 17 12 19
7 Ural Yekaterinenburg 12 4 4 4 18 19 16
8 Krylya Sovietov Samara 12 4 3 5 10 12 15
9 FK Krasnodar 12 3 6 3 14 11 15
10 Dynamo Moscow 12 3 6 3 12 15 15
11 Amkar Perm 12 3 4 5 10 15 13
12 Rubin Kazan 12 3 1 8 11 18 10
-------------------------
13 Kuban Krasnodar 12 1 6 5 11 16 9
14 Anzhi Makhachkala 12 1 5 6 11 18 8
-------------------------
15 FC Ufa 12 1 4 7 9 21 7
16 Mordovya Saransk 12 1 4 7 12 19 7
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
13-14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation