Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 25 Amkar Perm 2 Rostov 0 Torpedo Moscow 0 Kuban Krasnodar 0 Friday, October 24 Ural Yekaterinenburg 1 Arsenal Tula 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zenit St Petersburg 10 8 2 0 28 6 26 ------------------------- 2 CSKA Moscow 10 8 0 2 26 8 24 ------------------------- 3 Kuban Krasnodar 11 5 5 1 12 12 20 4 Dynamo Moscow 9 6 1 2 23 12 19 ------------------------- 5 FK Krasnodar 10 5 3 2 17 8 18 ------------------------- 6 Terek Groznyi 10 5 3 2 14 6 18 7 Spartak Moscow 10 5 2 3 13 12 17 8 Rubin Kazan 10 4 4 2 15 12 16 9 Lokomotiv Moscow 10 4 3 3 12 9 15 10 FC Ufa 10 3 2 5 8 10 11 11 Mordovya Saransk 10 3 2 5 7 14 11 12 Amkar Perm 10 3 1 6 9 15 10 ------------------------- 13 Ural Yekaterinenburg 11 3 1 7 12 17 10 14 Torpedo Moscow 11 1 3 7 9 26 6 ------------------------- 15 Rostov 11 1 2 8 11 32 5 16 Arsenal Tula 11 0 2 9 3 20 2 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 26 FC Ufa v CSKA Moscow (1030) Spartak Moscow v Lokomotiv Moscow (1030) Zenit St Petersburg v Mordovya Saransk (1600) Monday, October 27 FK Krasnodar v Terek Groznyi (1545) Dynamo Moscow v Rubin Kazan (1730)