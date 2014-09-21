Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 21
CSKA Moscow 1 Lokomotiv Moscow 0
Saturday, September 20
FC UFA 0 Ural Yekaterinenburg 1
Rostov 0 Zenit St Petersburg 5
Kuban Krasnodar 2 Rubin Kazan 1
Spartak Moscow 1 Terek Groznyi 1
Friday, September 19
Arsenal Tula 0 Mordovya Saransk 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zenit St Petersburg 8 8 0 0 26 4 24
-------------------------
2 CSKA Moscow 8 6 0 2 16 5 18
-------------------------
3 Kuban Krasnodar 8 5 3 0 10 4 18
4 Spartak Moscow 8 5 1 2 13 10 16
-------------------------
5 Dynamo Moscow 7 5 0 2 18 9 15
-------------------------
6 Terek Groznyi 8 4 3 1 11 3 15
7 FK Krasnodar 7 3 2 2 10 5 11
8 Mordovya Saransk 8 3 2 3 7 7 11
9 Rubin Kazan 8 2 4 2 8 11 10
10 Lokomotiv Moscow 8 2 3 3 7 7 9
11 FC Ufa 8 2 1 5 5 9 7
12 Amkar Perm 7 2 1 4 5 10 7
-------------------------
13 Torpedo Moscow 7 1 1 5 6 20 4
14 Rostov 8 1 1 6 9 27 4
-------------------------
15 Ural Yekaterinenburg 8 1 1 6 6 13 4
16 Arsenal Tula 8 0 1 7 2 15 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
13-14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 22
Amkar Perm v FK Krasnodar (1300)
Torpedo Moscow v Dynamo Moscow (1600)