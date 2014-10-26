Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 26
FC Ufa 3 CSKA Moscow 3
Spartak Moscow 1 Lokomotiv Moscow 1
Zenit St Petersburg 5 Mordovya Saransk 0
Saturday, October 25
Amkar Perm 2 Rostov 0
Torpedo Moscow 0 Kuban Krasnodar 0
Friday, October 24
Ural Yekaterinenburg 1 Arsenal Tula 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zenit St Petersburg 11 9 2 0 33 6 29
2 CSKA Moscow 11 8 1 2 29 11 25
3 Kuban Krasnodar 11 5 5 1 12 12 20
4 Dynamo Moscow 9 6 1 2 23 12 19
5 FK Krasnodar 10 5 3 2 17 8 18
6 Terek Groznyi 10 5 3 2 14 6 18
7 Spartak Moscow 11 5 3 3 14 13 18
8 Lokomotiv Moscow 11 4 4 3 13 10 16
9 Rubin Kazan 10 4 4 2 15 12 16
10 FC Ufa 11 3 3 5 11 13 12
11 Mordovya Saransk 11 3 2 6 7 19 11
12 Amkar Perm 10 3 1 6 9 15 10
13 Ural Yekaterinenburg 11 3 1 7 12 17 10
14 Torpedo Moscow 11 1 3 7 9 26 6
15 Rostov 11 1 2 8 11 32 5
16 Arsenal Tula 11 0 2 9 3 20 2
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
13-14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 27
FK Krasnodar v Terek Groznyi (1545)
Dynamo Moscow v Rubin Kazan (1730)