Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Aug 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Friday Friday, August 3 Mordovya Saransk 3 Rostov 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zenit St Petersburg 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 ------------------------- 2 Lokomotiv Moscow 2 2 0 0 5 2 6 ------------------------- 3 Spartak Moscow 2 2 0 0 4 2 6 4 Anzhi Makhachkala 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 5 Terek Groznyi 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 ------------------------- 6 Amkar Perm 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 ------------------------- 7 FK Krasnodar 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 8 Kuban Krasnodar 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 9 FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 10 Rubin Kazan 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 11 Mordovya Saransk 3 1 0 2 5 4 3 12 CSKA Moscow 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 ------------------------- 13 Krylya Sovietov Samara 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 14 Rostov 3 0 1 2 2 6 1 ------------------------- 15 Alania Vladikavkaz 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 16 Dynamo Moscow 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 4 CSKA Moscow v Zenit St Petersburg (0930) Alania Vladikavkaz v Terek Groznyi (1330) FK Krasnodar v Lokomotiv Moscow (1600) Sunday, August 5 Krylya Sovietov Samara v Kuban Krasnodar (1300) Anzhi Makhachkala v Amkar Perm (1500) Dynamo Moscow v Spartak Moscow (1700) Monday, August 6 FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod v Rubin Kazan (1400)
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.