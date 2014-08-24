Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 24
Dynamo Moscow 2 Ural Yekaterinenburg 0
Rostov 2 Mordovya Saransk 1
Kuban Krasnodar 2 Lokomotiv Moscow 1
Torpedo Moscow 0 FK Krasnodar 3
Saturday, August 23
FC UFA 1 Spartak Moscow 2
Rubin Kazan 2 CSKA Moscow 1
Zenit St Petersburg 2 Amkar Perm 0
Friday, August 22
Terek Groznyi 3 Arsenal Tula 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zenit St Petersburg 5 5 0 0 17 2 15
2 Spartak Moscow 5 4 0 1 9 6 12
3 Dynamo Moscow 5 4 0 1 14 6 12
4 FK Krasnodar 5 3 2 0 10 1 11
5 Kuban Krasnodar 5 3 2 0 7 3 11
6 Terek Groznyi 5 3 1 1 9 2 10
7 CSKA Moscow 5 3 0 2 7 4 9
8 Lokomotiv Moscow 5 2 2 1 6 4 8
9 Rubin Kazan 5 1 3 1 4 7 6
10 Rostov 5 1 1 3 8 14 4
11 Torpedo Moscow 5 1 1 3 5 16 4
12 Mordovya Saransk 5 1 1 3 4 6 4
13 FC Ufa 5 1 0 4 2 7 3
14 Ural Yekaterinenburg 5 0 1 4 4 10 1
15 Amkar Perm 5 0 1 4 1 9 1
16 Arsenal Tula 5 0 1 4 1 11 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
13-14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation