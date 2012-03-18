Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship champions group matches on Sunday. Kuban Krasnodar 1 Rubin Kazan 0 Lokomotiv Moscow 1 Anzhi Makhachkala 0
Friday, March 16 Dynamo Moscow 1 Zenit St Petersburg 5 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zenit St Petersburg 35 19 13 3 69 30 70 ------------------------- 2 CSKA Moscow 34 16 13 5 63 36 61 ------------------------- 3 Lokomotiv Moscow 35 17 9 9 53 34 60 4 Dynamo Moscow 35 17 8 10 55 40 59 5 Spartak Moscow 34 16 11 7 52 35 59 ------------------------- 6 Rubin Kazan 35 15 12 8 45 30 57 ------------------------- 7 Anzhi Makhachkala 35 15 11 9 41 34 56 8 Kuban Krasnodar 35 15 9 11 42 33 54 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 19 Spartak Moscow v CSKA Moscow (1530)
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.