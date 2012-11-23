Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Friday Friday, November 23 Rostov 2 Mordovya Saransk 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CSKA Moscow 16 13 0 3 30 13 39 ------------------------- 2 Anzhi Makhachkala 16 10 4 2 29 16 34 ------------------------- 3 Zenit St Petersburg 16 10 3 3 30 16 33 4 Rubin Kazan 16 10 0 6 26 15 30 5 Spartak Moscow 16 9 2 5 31 21 29 ------------------------- 6 Kuban Krasnodar 16 9 1 6 27 18 28 ------------------------- 7 Terek Groznyi 16 9 1 6 20 24 28 8 Lokomotiv Moscow 16 7 4 5 23 18 25 9 FK Krasnodar 16 6 4 6 26 21 22 10 Dynamo Moscow 16 7 0 9 18 23 21 11 Amkar Perm 16 5 3 8 17 26 18 12 Rostov 17 4 5 8 16 22 17 ------------------------- 13 Krylya Sovietov Samara 16 3 4 9 15 30 13 14 FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod 16 3 3 10 17 29 12 ------------------------- 15 Alania Vladikavkaz 16 2 4 10 18 29 10 16 Mordovya Saransk 17 2 2 13 16 38 8 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 24 Terek Groznyi v Alania Vladikavkaz (1000) Lokomotiv Moscow v FK Krasnodar (1230) Sunday, November 25 Spartak Moscow v Dynamo Moscow (0930) Kuban Krasnodar v Krylya Sovietov Samara (1200) Monday, November 26 Amkar Perm v Anzhi Makhachkala (1130) Rubin Kazan v FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod (1345) Zenit St Petersburg v CSKA Moscow (1600)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.