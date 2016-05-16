Soccer-False neo-Nazi claims drive Zozulya out of Rayo
MADRID, Feb 2 Ukraine striker Roman Zozulya returned to Real Betis hours into a loan move to Rayo Vallecano after he was falsely called a neo-Nazi by his new club's fans.
May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Monday Monday, May 16 Amkar Perm 1 FC Ufa 0 CSKA Moscow 2 FK Krasnodar 0 Rostov 1 Ural Yekaterinenburg 0 Kuban Krasnodar 1 Dynamo Moscow 0 Spartak Moscow 3 Terek Groznyi 0 Sunday, May 15 Anzhi Makhachkala 3 Mordovya Saransk 0 Krylya Sovietov Samara 1 Rubin Kazan 1 Zenit St Petersburg 1 Lokomotiv Moscow 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CSKA Moscow 29 19 5 5 50 25 62 ------------------------- 2 Rostov 29 18 6 5 39 20 60 ------------------------- 3 Zenit St Petersburg 29 16 8 5 58 32 56 ------------------------- 4 FK Krasnodar 29 15 8 6 53 25 53 5 Spartak Moscow 29 15 5 9 47 36 50 ------------------------- 6 Lokomotiv Moscow 29 13 8 8 40 33 47 7 Terek Groznyi 29 11 11 7 35 28 44 8 Ural Yekaterinenburg 29 9 9 11 37 46 36 9 Krylya Sovietov Samara 29 9 7 13 19 31 34 10 Rubin Kazan 29 9 6 14 33 38 33 11 Amkar Perm 29 7 10 12 22 32 31 12 Kuban Krasnodar 29 5 11 13 34 42 26 ------------------------- 13 Anzhi Makhachkala 29 6 7 16 28 50 25 14 Dynamo Moscow 29 5 10 14 25 44 25 ------------------------- 15 FC Ufa 29 5 9 15 22 43 24 16 Mordovya Saransk 29 4 12 13 30 47 24 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League through domestic cup 4-5: Europa League preliminary round 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 Former France international Nicolas Anelka is joining Roda JC Kerkrade as a consultant for the Dutch top flight side, the club said on Thursday.
LIBREVILLE, Feb 2 It is a script that would require a cast-iron suspension of disbelief, but film makers would have no shortage of material to document the exploits of 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, whose heroics helped Egypt reach the African Nations Cup final on Wednesday.