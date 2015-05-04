May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 4
Arsenal Tula 0 FK Krasnodar 3
CSKA Moscow 3 Ural Yekaterinenburg 1
FC Ufa 1 Mordovya Saransk 2
Sunday, May 3
Amkar Perm 1 Lokomotiv Moscow 1
Kuban Krasnodar 1 Dynamo Moscow 2
Torpedo Moscow 2 Rubin Kazan 2
Saturday, May 2
Rostov 0 Terek Groznyi 1
Spartak Moscow 1 Zenit St Petersburg 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zenit St Petersburg 26 18 6 2 53 15 60
-------------------------
2 FK Krasnodar 26 16 6 4 46 22 54
-------------------------
3 CSKA Moscow 26 16 2 8 56 25 50
4 Dynamo Moscow 26 14 5 7 49 31 47
-------------------------
5 Rubin Kazan 26 12 8 6 37 26 44
-------------------------
6 Spartak Moscow 26 12 7 7 36 29 43
7 Lokomotiv Moscow 26 10 9 7 26 20 39
8 Terek Groznyi 26 9 6 11 24 23 33
9 Kuban Krasnodar 26 7 11 8 26 32 32
10 Mordovya Saransk 26 9 4 13 20 41 31
11 Rostov 26 7 6 13 25 45 27
12 FC Ufa 26 6 7 13 21 35 25
-------------------------
13 Amkar Perm 26 6 6 14 19 38 24
14 Ural Yekaterinenburg 26 7 2 17 24 38 23
-------------------------
15 Arsenal Tula 26 7 2 17 16 37 23
16 Torpedo Moscow 26 4 9 13 21 42 21
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
13-14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation