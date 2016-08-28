Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 28 Anzhi Makhachkala 0 Spartak Moscow 2 FC Krasnodar 1 Lokomotiv Moscow 2 Terek Groznyi 2 Rostov 1 Ural Yekaterinenburg 1 Arsenal Tula 1 Saturday, August 27 Orenburg 1 Rubin Kazan 1 Zenit St Petersburg 3 Amkar Perm 0 Tom Tomsk 0 CSKA Moscow 1 Friday, August 26 Krylya Sovietov Samara 0 FC Ufa 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spartak Moscow 5 4 1 0 10 1 13 ------------------------- 2 CSKA Moscow 5 3 2 0 4 1 11 ------------------------- 3 Terek Groznyi 5 3 1 1 7 7 10 4 Zenit St Petersburg 5 2 3 0 7 3 9 ------------------------- 5 Amkar Perm 5 2 2 1 3 3 8 ------------------------- 6 FC Krasnodar 5 2 1 2 9 5 7 7 Rostov 5 2 1 2 7 5 7 8 Anzhi Makhachkala 5 2 1 2 3 5 7 9 Lokomotiv Moscow 5 1 4 0 5 4 7 10 Arsenal Tula 5 1 2 2 2 6 5 11 Ural Yekaterinenburg 5 1 2 2 3 3 5 12 Tom Tomsk 5 1 1 3 3 9 4 ------------------------- 13 FC Ufa 5 1 1 3 2 6 4 14 Rubin Kazan 5 0 3 2 3 5 3 ------------------------- 15 Orenburg 5 0 3 2 1 3 3 16 Krylya Sovietov Samara 5 0 2 3 1 4 2 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.