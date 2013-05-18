May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 18 CSKA Moscow 0 Kuban Krasnodar 0 FK Krasnodar 0 Spartak Moscow 1 Mordovya Saransk 1 Terek Groznyi 1 Friday, May 17 Amkar Perm 3 Rostov 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 CSKA Moscow 29 20 4 5 49 22 64 ------------------------- 2 Zenit St Petersburg 28 17 7 4 50 24 58 ------------------------- 3 Anzhi Makhachkala 28 14 8 6 43 32 50 4 Spartak Moscow 29 14 6 9 49 39 48 5 Kuban Krasnodar 29 13 9 7 47 28 48 ------------------------- 6 Dynamo Moscow 28 14 5 9 41 33 47 ------------------------- 7 Rubin Kazan 28 14 5 9 36 24 47 8 Terek Groznyi 29 13 6 10 34 39 45 9 FK Krasnodar 29 12 6 11 45 37 42 10 Lokomotiv Moscow 28 11 7 10 36 33 40 11 Amkar Perm 29 7 7 15 34 51 28 12 FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod 28 7 7 14 27 43 28 ------------------------- 13 Rostov 29 6 8 15 27 41 26 14 Krylya Sovietov Samara 28 6 7 15 27 47 25 ------------------------- R15 Mordovya Saransk 29 5 5 19 29 55 20 R16 Alania Vladikavkaz 28 3 7 18 25 51 16 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 19 Alania Vladikavkaz v Dynamo Moscow (0930) Krylya Sovietov Samara v Rubin Kazan (1200) Zenit St Petersburg v FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod (1430) Monday, May 20 Anzhi Makhachkala v Lokomotiv Moscow (1500)