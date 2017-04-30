Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Russian championship Regular match on Sunday Sunday, April 30 CSKA Moscow 1 Spartak Moscow 2 Rostov 1 Amkar Perm 0 FC Ufa 1 Arsenal Tula 0 Saturday, April 29 Lokomotiv Moscow 0 Rubin Kazan 1 Terek Groznyi 5 Ural Yekaterinenburg 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spartak Moscow 26 19 3 4 41 24 60 ------------------------- 2 CSKA Moscow 26 14 8 4 36 15 50 ------------------------- 3 Zenit St Petersburg 25 14 7 4 42 17 49 4 FC Krasnodar 25 11 11 3 34 18 44 ------------------------- 5 Rostov 26 11 9 6 30 12 42 ------------------------- 6 Terek Groznyi 26 11 6 9 32 30 39 7 FC Ufa 26 10 6 10 17 21 36 8 Lokomotiv Moscow 26 8 11 7 33 24 35 9 Amkar Perm 26 8 10 8 24 24 34 10 Rubin Kazan 26 8 8 10 24 26 32 11 Ural Yekaterinenburg 26 8 5 13 21 37 29 12 Anzhi Makhachkala 25 7 7 11 22 30 28 ------------------------- 13 Orenburg 25 5 7 13 20 30 22 14 Arsenal Tula 26 5 6 15 14 37 21 ------------------------- 15 Krylya Sovietov Samara 25 4 9 12 23 31 21 16 Tom Tomsk 25 3 5 17 15 52 14 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 1 Tom Tomsk v Zenit St Petersburg (1000) Krylya Sovietov Samara v Orenburg (1230) FC Krasnodar v Anzhi Makhachkala (1500)
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara