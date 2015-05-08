Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship match on Friday Friday, May 8 Rubin Kazan 1 Kuban Krasnodar 0 Ural Yekaterinenburg 1 FC Ufa 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zenit St Petersburg 26 18 6 2 53 15 60 ------------------------- 2 FK Krasnodar 26 16 6 4 46 22 54 ------------------------- 3 CSKA Moscow 26 16 2 8 56 25 50 4 Dynamo Moscow 26 14 5 7 49 31 47 ------------------------- 5 Rubin Kazan 27 13 8 6 38 26 47 ------------------------- 6 Spartak Moscow 26 12 7 7 36 29 43 7 Lokomotiv Moscow 26 10 9 7 26 20 39 8 Terek Groznyi 26 9 6 11 24 23 33 9 Kuban Krasnodar 27 7 11 9 26 33 32 10 Mordovya Saransk 26 9 4 13 20 41 31 11 Rostov 26 7 6 13 25 45 27 12 FC Ufa 27 6 8 13 22 36 26 ------------------------- 13 Ural Yekaterinenburg 27 7 3 17 25 39 24 14 Amkar Perm 26 6 6 14 19 38 24 ------------------------- 15 Arsenal Tula 26 7 2 17 16 37 23 16 Torpedo Moscow 26 4 9 13 21 42 21 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 10 Lokomotiv Moscow v CSKA Moscow (1030) Dynamo Moscow v Torpedo Moscow (1300) Zenit St Petersburg v Rostov (1530) Monday, May 11 Terek Groznyi v Spartak Moscow (1030) Mordovya Saransk v Arsenal Tula (1300) FK Krasnodar v Amkar Perm (1530)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.