Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Friday Friday, September 14 Zenit St Petersburg 0 Terek Groznyi 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Terek Groznyi 8 6 1 1 12 9 19 ------------------------- 2 Zenit St Petersburg 8 5 1 2 17 6 16 ------------------------- 3 CSKA Moscow 7 5 0 2 11 6 15 4 Anzhi Makhachkala 7 4 2 1 12 8 14 5 Lokomotiv Moscow 7 4 1 2 14 11 13 ------------------------- 6 Spartak Moscow 7 4 0 3 12 12 12 ------------------------- 7 Kuban Krasnodar 7 4 0 3 14 10 12 8 Rubin Kazan 7 4 0 3 12 9 12 9 Amkar Perm 7 2 3 2 8 7 9 10 Alania Vladikavkaz 7 2 2 3 13 12 8 11 FK Krasnodar 7 2 2 3 8 8 8 12 Krylya Sovietov Samara 7 2 1 4 6 12 7 ------------------------- 13 Rostov 7 1 3 3 7 10 6 14 Mordovya Saransk 7 1 1 5 7 14 4 ------------------------- 15 FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod 7 1 1 5 6 15 4 16 Dynamo Moscow 7 1 0 6 5 15 3 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 15 Lokomotiv Moscow v Rubin Kazan (0930) Kuban Krasnodar v Spartak Moscow (1300) Sunday, September 16 CSKA Moscow v Alania Vladikavkaz (1100) Anzhi Makhachkala v FK Krasnodar (1330) Rostov v Dynamo Moscow (1600) Monday, September 17 Amkar Perm v FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod (1300) Mordovya Saransk v Krylya Sovietov Samara (1530)
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.