Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Russian championship Regular match on Saturday Saturday, November 19 Anzhi Makhachkala 0 FC Ufa 1 Orenburg 1 Lokomotiv Moscow 1 Friday, November 18 Arsenal Tula 0 CSKA Moscow 1 Rubin Kazan 0 Rostov 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spartak Moscow 13 10 1 2 22 8 31 ------------------------- 2 Zenit St Petersburg 13 8 4 1 27 10 28 ------------------------- 3 CSKA Moscow 14 7 4 3 15 11 25 4 Terek Groznyi 13 7 3 3 19 17 24 ------------------------- 5 Rostov 14 6 3 5 17 11 21 ------------------------- 6 FC Krasnodar 13 5 6 2 17 10 21 7 Amkar Perm 13 5 6 2 11 8 21 8 Rubin Kazan 14 5 4 5 18 17 19 9 FC Ufa 14 5 4 5 10 11 19 10 Anzhi Makhachkala 14 4 5 5 10 14 17 11 Lokomotiv Moscow 14 3 7 4 12 11 16 12 Orenburg 14 2 6 6 11 15 12 ------------------------- 13 Ural Yekaterinenburg 13 2 4 7 9 17 10 14 Arsenal Tula 14 1 6 7 5 21 9 ------------------------- 15 Tom Tomsk 13 2 2 9 7 21 8 16 Krylya Sovietov Samara 13 1 5 7 8 16 8 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 20 FC Krasnodar v Ural Yekaterinenburg (1130) Spartak Moscow v Amkar Perm (1400) Zenit St Petersburg v Krylya Sovietov Samara (1630) Monday, November 21 Terek Groznyi v Tom Tomsk (1600)
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.