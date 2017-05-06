May 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 6 Amkar Perm 0 CSKA Moscow 2 Arsenal Tula 1 Rostov 0 Spartak Moscow 1 Tom Tomsk 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spartak Moscow 27 20 3 4 42 24 63 ------------------------- 2 CSKA Moscow 27 15 8 4 38 15 53 ------------------------- 3 Zenit St Petersburg 26 15 7 4 44 17 52 4 FC Krasnodar 26 11 12 3 34 18 45 ------------------------- 5 Rostov 27 11 9 7 30 13 42 ------------------------- 6 Terek Groznyi 26 11 6 9 32 30 39 7 FC Ufa 26 10 6 10 17 21 36 8 Lokomotiv Moscow 26 8 11 7 33 24 35 9 Amkar Perm 27 8 10 9 24 26 34 10 Rubin Kazan 26 8 8 10 24 26 32 11 Ural Yekaterinenburg 26 8 5 13 21 37 29 12 Anzhi Makhachkala 26 7 8 11 22 30 29 ------------------------- 13 Arsenal Tula 27 6 6 15 15 37 24 14 Orenburg 26 5 8 13 21 31 23 ------------------------- 15 Krylya Sovietov Samara 26 4 10 12 24 32 22 16 Tom Tomsk 27 3 5 19 15 55 14 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 7 Orenburg v FC Krasnodar (1100) Rubin Kazan v FC Ufa (1330) Zenit St Petersburg v Terek Groznyi (1600) Monday, May 8 Ural Yekaterinenburg v Krylya Sovietov Samara (1130) Anzhi Makhachkala v Lokomotiv Moscow (1400)