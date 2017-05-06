May 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 6
Amkar Perm 0 CSKA Moscow 2
Arsenal Tula 1 Rostov 0
Spartak Moscow 1 Tom Tomsk 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Spartak Moscow 27 20 3 4 42 24 63
-------------------------
2 CSKA Moscow 27 15 8 4 38 15 53
-------------------------
3 Zenit St Petersburg 26 15 7 4 44 17 52
4 FC Krasnodar 26 11 12 3 34 18 45
-------------------------
5 Rostov 27 11 9 7 30 13 42
-------------------------
6 Terek Groznyi 26 11 6 9 32 30 39
7 FC Ufa 26 10 6 10 17 21 36
8 Lokomotiv Moscow 26 8 11 7 33 24 35
9 Amkar Perm 27 8 10 9 24 26 34
10 Rubin Kazan 26 8 8 10 24 26 32
11 Ural Yekaterinenburg 26 8 5 13 21 37 29
12 Anzhi Makhachkala 26 7 8 11 22 30 29
-------------------------
13 Arsenal Tula 27 6 6 15 15 37 24
14 Orenburg 26 5 8 13 21 31 23
-------------------------
15 Krylya Sovietov Samara 26 4 10 12 24 32 22
16 Tom Tomsk 27 3 5 19 15 55 14
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
13-14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 7
Orenburg v FC Krasnodar (1100)
Rubin Kazan v FC Ufa (1330)
Zenit St Petersburg v Terek Groznyi (1600)
Monday, May 8
Ural Yekaterinenburg v Krylya Sovietov Samara (1130)
Anzhi Makhachkala v Lokomotiv Moscow (1400)