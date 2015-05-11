May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship match on Monday Monday, May 11 FK Krasnodar 1 Amkar Perm 1 Mordovya Saransk 1 Arsenal Tula 0 Terek Groznyi 4 Spartak Moscow 2 Sunday, May 10 Dynamo Moscow 0 Torpedo Moscow 0 Lokomotiv Moscow 1 CSKA Moscow 3 Zenit St Petersburg 3 Rostov 0 Friday, May 8 Rubin Kazan 1 Kuban Krasnodar 0 Ural Yekaterinenburg 1 FC Ufa 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zenit St Petersburg 27 19 6 2 56 15 63 ------------------------- 2 FK Krasnodar 27 16 7 4 47 23 55 ------------------------- 3 CSKA Moscow 27 17 2 8 59 26 53 4 Dynamo Moscow 27 14 6 7 49 31 48 ------------------------- 5 Rubin Kazan 27 13 8 6 38 26 47 ------------------------- 6 Spartak Moscow 27 12 7 8 38 33 43 7 Lokomotiv Moscow 27 10 9 8 27 23 39 8 Terek Groznyi 27 10 6 11 28 25 36 9 Mordovya Saransk 27 10 4 13 21 41 34 10 Kuban Krasnodar 27 7 11 9 26 33 32 11 Rostov 27 7 6 14 25 48 27 12 FC Ufa 27 6 8 13 22 36 26 ------------------------- 13 Amkar Perm 27 6 7 14 20 39 25 14 Ural Yekaterinenburg 27 7 3 17 25 39 24 ------------------------- 15 Arsenal Tula 27 7 2 18 16 38 23 16 Torpedo Moscow 27 4 10 13 21 42 22 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation