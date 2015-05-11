May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship match on Monday
Monday, May 11
FK Krasnodar 1 Amkar Perm 1
Mordovya Saransk 1 Arsenal Tula 0
Terek Groznyi 4 Spartak Moscow 2
Sunday, May 10
Dynamo Moscow 0 Torpedo Moscow 0
Lokomotiv Moscow 1 CSKA Moscow 3
Zenit St Petersburg 3 Rostov 0
Friday, May 8
Rubin Kazan 1 Kuban Krasnodar 0
Ural Yekaterinenburg 1 FC Ufa 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zenit St Petersburg 27 19 6 2 56 15 63
-------------------------
2 FK Krasnodar 27 16 7 4 47 23 55
-------------------------
3 CSKA Moscow 27 17 2 8 59 26 53
4 Dynamo Moscow 27 14 6 7 49 31 48
-------------------------
5 Rubin Kazan 27 13 8 6 38 26 47
-------------------------
6 Spartak Moscow 27 12 7 8 38 33 43
7 Lokomotiv Moscow 27 10 9 8 27 23 39
8 Terek Groznyi 27 10 6 11 28 25 36
9 Mordovya Saransk 27 10 4 13 21 41 34
10 Kuban Krasnodar 27 7 11 9 26 33 32
11 Rostov 27 7 6 14 25 48 27
12 FC Ufa 27 6 8 13 22 36 26
-------------------------
13 Amkar Perm 27 6 7 14 20 39 25
14 Ural Yekaterinenburg 27 7 3 17 25 39 24
-------------------------
15 Arsenal Tula 27 7 2 18 16 38 23
16 Torpedo Moscow 27 4 10 13 21 42 22
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
13-14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation