May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship champions group matches on Sunday. Anzhi Makhachkala 3 Rubin Kazan 1 Dynamo Moscow 2 Lokomotiv Moscow 2 Zenit St Petersburg 2 Spartak Moscow 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Zenit St Petersburg 43 23 16 4 83 40 85 ------------------------- 2 Spartak Moscow 43 20 12 11 66 48 72 ------------------------- 3 CSKA Moscow 42 19 15 8 71 44 72 4 Dynamo Moscow 43 20 11 12 65 49 71 5 Anzhi Makhachkala 43 19 13 11 54 40 70 ------------------------- 6 Lokomotiv Moscow 43 18 12 13 59 46 66 ------------------------- 7 Rubin Kazan 43 16 17 10 52 40 65 8 Kuban Krasnodar 42 15 14 13 49 44 59 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup