May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Russian championship champions group matches on Sunday.
Anzhi Makhachkala 3 Rubin Kazan 1
Dynamo Moscow 2 Lokomotiv Moscow 2
Zenit St Petersburg 2 Spartak Moscow 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Zenit St Petersburg 43 23 16 4 83 40 85
-------------------------
2 Spartak Moscow 43 20 12 11 66 48 72
-------------------------
3 CSKA Moscow 42 19 15 8 71 44 72
4 Dynamo Moscow 43 20 11 12 65 49 71
5 Anzhi Makhachkala 43 19 13 11 54 40 70
-------------------------
6 Lokomotiv Moscow 43 18 12 13 59 46 66
-------------------------
7 Rubin Kazan 43 16 17 10 52 40 65
8 Kuban Krasnodar 42 15 14 13 49 44 59
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup