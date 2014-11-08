UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 8 Amkar Perm 0 Mordovya Saransk 1 Torpedo Moscow 0 Lokomotiv Moscow 1 Zenit St Petersburg 1 Terek Groznyi 3 Friday, November 7 Ural Yekaterinenburg 0 Kuban Krasnodar 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zenit St Petersburg 13 10 2 1 35 9 32 ------------------------- 2 CSKA Moscow 12 8 1 3 29 12 25 ------------------------- 3 Terek Groznyi 13 7 3 3 18 9 24 4 Kuban Krasnodar 13 6 6 1 16 15 24 ------------------------- 5 Lokomotiv Moscow 13 6 4 3 18 12 22 ------------------------- 6 FK Krasnodar 12 6 3 3 20 10 21 7 Rubin Kazan 12 5 5 2 18 13 20 8 Dynamo Moscow 11 6 1 4 25 18 19 9 Spartak Moscow 12 5 4 3 17 16 19 10 Mordovya Saransk 13 5 2 6 10 20 17 11 FC Ufa 12 3 3 6 11 14 12 12 Amkar Perm 12 3 2 7 10 17 11 ------------------------- 13 Ural Yekaterinenburg 13 3 1 9 12 19 10 14 Rostov 12 2 2 8 12 32 8 ------------------------- 15 Torpedo Moscow 13 1 3 9 9 28 6 16 Arsenal Tula 12 1 2 9 4 20 5 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 Dynamo Moscow v CSKA Moscow (1030) FC Ufa v Rostov (1200) FK Krasnodar v Rubin Kazan (1245) Spartak Moscow v Arsenal Tula (1500)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
