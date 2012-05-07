Soccer-Brazil set June date for Australia friendly in Melbourne
SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Brazil will play Australia in a friendly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 13, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Wednesday.
May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship relegation group matches on Monday FK Krasnodar 0 Krylya Sovietov Samara 2 Tom Tomsk 1 Spartak Nalchik 1
Sunday, May 6 Rostov 1 FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod 0 Terek Groznyi 3 Amkar Perm 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FK Krasnodar 43 16 12 15 55 58 60 2 Amkar Perm 43 13 13 17 36 50 52 3 Terek Groznyi 43 14 9 20 44 61 51 4 Krylya Sovietov Samara 43 12 14 17 32 49 50 ------------------------- 5 Rostov 43 12 12 19 44 59 48 6 FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod 43 12 5 26 36 56 41 ------------------------- R7 Tom Tomsk 43 7 13 23 28 69 34 R8 Spartak Nalchik 43 7 12 24 36 57 33 ------------------------- R - Relegated 5-6: Relegation play-off 7-8: Relegation
LISBON, Feb 22 Sami Khedira believes this could be the season that Juventus end their 21-year wait for a third European title after the Italian side beat Porto 2-0 away in their Champions League last-16 first leg match on Wednesday.
Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 22 Comerciantes Unidos 0 Alianza Lima 2 Sporting Cristal 4 Ayacucho FC 0 Union Comercio 3 Academia Cantolao 1 UTC 1 Deportivo Municipal 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Sporting Cristal 4 3 1 0 12 0 10 2 Sport Rosario 3 3 0 0 4 0 9 3 Melgar 3 2 1 0 6 1 7 4 Union Comercio 4 1