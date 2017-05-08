May 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 8
Anzhi Makhachkala 0 Lokomotiv Moscow 0
Ural Yekaterinenburg 1 Krylya Sovietov Samara 3
Sunday, May 7
Orenburg 1 FC Krasnodar 0
Zenit St Petersburg 0 Terek Groznyi 1
Rubin Kazan 2 FC Ufa 1
Saturday, May 6
Amkar Perm 0 CSKA Moscow 2
Arsenal Tula 1 Rostov 0
Spartak Moscow 1 Tom Tomsk 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Spartak Moscow 27 20 3 4 42 24 63
-------------------------
2 CSKA Moscow 27 15 8 4 38 15 53
-------------------------
3 Zenit St Petersburg 27 15 7 5 44 18 52
4 FC Krasnodar 27 11 12 4 34 19 45
-------------------------
5 Terek Groznyi 27 12 6 9 33 30 42
-------------------------
6 Rostov 27 11 9 7 30 13 42
7 FC Ufa 27 10 6 11 18 23 36
-------------------------
8 Lokomotiv Moscow 27 8 12 7 33 24 36
-------------------------
9 Rubin Kazan 27 9 8 10 26 27 35
10 Amkar Perm 27 8 10 9 24 26 34
11 Anzhi Makhachkala 27 7 9 11 22 30 30
12 Ural Yekaterinenburg 27 8 5 14 22 40 29
-------------------------
13 Orenburg 27 6 8 13 22 31 26
14 Krylya Sovietov Samara 27 5 10 12 27 33 25
-------------------------
15 Arsenal Tula 27 6 6 15 15 37 24
R16 Tom Tomsk 27 3 5 19 15 55 14
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
8: Europa League through domestic cup
13-14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation