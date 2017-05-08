May 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Monday Monday, May 8 Anzhi Makhachkala 0 Lokomotiv Moscow 0 Ural Yekaterinenburg 1 Krylya Sovietov Samara 3 Sunday, May 7 Orenburg 1 FC Krasnodar 0 Zenit St Petersburg 0 Terek Groznyi 1 Rubin Kazan 2 FC Ufa 1 Saturday, May 6 Amkar Perm 0 CSKA Moscow 2 Arsenal Tula 1 Rostov 0 Spartak Moscow 1 Tom Tomsk 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Spartak Moscow 27 20 3 4 42 24 63 ------------------------- 2 CSKA Moscow 27 15 8 4 38 15 53 ------------------------- 3 Zenit St Petersburg 27 15 7 5 44 18 52 4 FC Krasnodar 27 11 12 4 34 19 45 ------------------------- 5 Terek Groznyi 27 12 6 9 33 30 42 ------------------------- 6 Rostov 27 11 9 7 30 13 42 7 FC Ufa 27 10 6 11 18 23 36 ------------------------- 8 Lokomotiv Moscow 27 8 12 7 33 24 36 ------------------------- 9 Rubin Kazan 27 9 8 10 26 27 35 10 Amkar Perm 27 8 10 9 24 26 34 11 Anzhi Makhachkala 27 7 9 11 22 30 30 12 Ural Yekaterinenburg 27 8 5 14 22 40 29 ------------------------- 13 Orenburg 27 6 8 13 22 31 26 14 Krylya Sovietov Samara 27 5 10 12 27 33 25 ------------------------- 15 Arsenal Tula 27 6 6 15 15 37 24 R16 Tom Tomsk 27 3 5 19 15 55 14 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 8: Europa League through domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation