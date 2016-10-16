Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 16
Arsenal Tula 0 FC Krasnodar 0
Orenburg 3 Tom Tomsk 1
Ural Yekaterinenburg 0 Zenit St Petersburg 2
Saturday, October 15
Amkar Perm 0 Lokomotiv Moscow 0
Rubin Kazan 3 Krylya Sovietov Samara 0
Spartak Moscow 1 Rostov 0
Friday, October 14
CSKA Moscow 1 FC Ufa 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Spartak Moscow 10 7 1 2 17 7 22
-------------------------
2 Zenit St Petersburg 10 6 4 0 24 8 22
-------------------------
3 CSKA Moscow 10 6 3 1 11 5 21
4 Amkar Perm 10 4 5 1 8 5 17
-------------------------
5 Rostov 10 5 1 4 13 9 16
-------------------------
6 FC Krasnodar 10 4 4 2 13 7 16
7 Terek Groznyi 9 4 2 3 10 14 14
8 Anzhi Makhachkala 9 3 3 3 7 9 12
9 FC Ufa 10 3 3 4 5 8 12
10 Rubin Kazan 10 3 3 4 12 12 12
11 Ural Yekaterinenburg 10 2 3 5 6 10 9
12 Lokomotiv Moscow 10 1 6 3 6 8 9
-------------------------
13 Tom Tomsk 10 2 2 6 7 16 8
14 Arsenal Tula 10 1 5 4 3 13 8
-------------------------
15 Orenburg 10 1 4 5 6 10 7
16 Krylya Sovietov Samara 10 1 3 6 5 12 6
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
13-14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 17
Anzhi Makhachkala v Terek Groznyi (1630)