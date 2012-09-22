Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 22 Dynamo Moscow 3 Amkar Perm 2 FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod 2 CSKA Moscow 3 Krylya Sovietov Samara 2 Zenit St Petersburg 2 Terek Groznyi 0 Lokomotiv Moscow 3 Friday, September 21 FK Krasnodar 6 Mordovya Saransk 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CSKA Moscow 9 7 0 2 16 8 21 ------------------------- 2 Lokomotiv Moscow 9 6 1 2 18 11 19 ------------------------- 3 Terek Groznyi 9 6 1 2 12 12 19 4 Zenit St Petersburg 9 5 2 2 19 8 17 5 Anzhi Makhachkala 8 5 2 1 17 10 17 ------------------------- 6 Spartak Moscow 8 4 1 3 14 14 13 ------------------------- 7 Kuban Krasnodar 8 4 1 3 16 12 13 8 Rubin Kazan 8 4 0 4 12 10 12 9 Amkar Perm 9 3 3 3 13 12 12 10 FK Krasnodar 9 3 2 4 16 14 11 11 Krylya Sovietov Samara 9 3 2 4 11 16 11 12 Rostov 8 2 3 3 8 10 9 ------------------------- 13 Alania Vladikavkaz 8 2 2 4 13 14 8 14 Dynamo Moscow 9 2 0 7 8 18 6 ------------------------- 15 FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod 9 1 1 7 10 21 4 16 Mordovya Saransk 9 1 1 7 10 23 4 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 23 Spartak Moscow v Rostov (1100) Rubin Kazan v Kuban Krasnodar (1500) Monday, September 24 Alania Vladikavkaz v Anzhi Makhachkala (1500)
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.