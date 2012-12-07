Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Friday Friday, December 7 Rostov 2 FK Krasnodar 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CSKA Moscow 18 13 1 4 31 16 40 ------------------------- 2 Anzhi Makhachkala 18 12 4 2 33 17 40 ------------------------- 3 Zenit St Petersburg 18 11 4 3 35 19 37 4 Terek Groznyi 18 10 2 6 22 25 32 5 Rubin Kazan 18 10 1 7 26 18 31 ------------------------- 6 Kuban Krasnodar 18 10 1 7 32 21 31 ------------------------- 7 Lokomotiv Moscow 18 9 4 5 27 20 31 8 Spartak Moscow 18 9 2 7 34 30 29 9 FK Krasnodar 19 8 4 7 33 27 28 10 Dynamo Moscow 18 9 0 9 26 24 27 11 Rostov 19 5 5 9 20 25 20 12 Amkar Perm 18 5 4 9 19 29 19 ------------------------- 13 FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod 18 3 5 10 18 30 14 14 Krylya Sovietov Samara 18 3 4 11 16 36 13 ------------------------- 15 Alania Vladikavkaz 18 2 4 12 18 31 10 16 Mordovya Saransk 18 2 3 13 17 39 9 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 8 Amkar Perm v Krylya Sovietov Samara (0800) Kuban Krasnodar v Alania Vladikavkaz (1030) Lokomotiv Moscow v FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod (1300) Sunday, December 9 Terek Groznyi v Dynamo Moscow (0930) CSKA Moscow v Mordovya Saransk (1200) Monday, December 10 Rubin Kazan v Spartak Moscow (1345) Zenit St Petersburg v Anzhi Makhachkala (1600)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.