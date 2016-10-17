UPDATE 1-Soccer-Senegal's Mane misses in shoot-out as Cameroon reach Nations Cup last four
* Cameroon to play DR Congo or Ghana in semi-finals (Adds details)
Oct 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Monday Monday, October 17 Anzhi Makhachkala 0 Terek Groznyi 0 Sunday, October 16 Arsenal Tula 0 FC Krasnodar 0 Orenburg 3 Tom Tomsk 1 Ural Yekaterinenburg 0 Zenit St Petersburg 2 Saturday, October 15 Amkar Perm 0 Lokomotiv Moscow 0 Rubin Kazan 3 Krylya Sovietov Samara 0 Spartak Moscow 1 Rostov 0 Friday, October 14 CSKA Moscow 1 FC Ufa 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spartak Moscow 10 7 1 2 17 7 22 ------------------------- 2 Zenit St Petersburg 10 6 4 0 24 8 22 ------------------------- 3 CSKA Moscow 10 6 3 1 11 5 21 4 Amkar Perm 10 4 5 1 8 5 17 ------------------------- 5 Rostov 10 5 1 4 13 9 16 ------------------------- 6 FC Krasnodar 10 4 4 2 13 7 16 7 Terek Groznyi 10 4 3 3 10 14 15 8 Anzhi Makhachkala 10 3 4 3 7 9 13 9 Rubin Kazan 10 3 3 4 12 12 12 10 FC Ufa 10 3 3 4 5 8 12 11 Ural Yekaterinenburg 10 2 3 5 6 10 9 12 Lokomotiv Moscow 10 1 6 3 6 8 9 ------------------------- 13 Tom Tomsk 10 2 2 6 7 16 8 14 Arsenal Tula 10 1 5 4 3 13 8 ------------------------- 15 Orenburg 10 1 4 5 6 10 7 16 Krylya Sovietov Samara 10 1 3 6 5 12 6 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation
* Cameroon to play DR Congo or Ghana in semi-finals (Adds details)
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Saturday 20 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 18 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 13 Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 12 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) 10 Alassane Plea (Nice) Ivan Santini (Caen) 8 Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Mario Balotelli (Nice) 7 Guido Carrillo (Monaco) Valere Germain (Monaco) Thomas Lemar (Mo
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon, Jan 28 Senegal's Sadio Mane missed the vital spot-kick in a shoot-out as Cameroon produced a smash-and-grab performance to win 5-4 on penalties following a 0-0 draw in their African Nations Cup quarter-final on Saturday.