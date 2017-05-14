May 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 14
Rostov 4 Rubin Kazan 2
FC Ufa 2 Anzhi Makhachkala 1
Tom Tomsk 1 Terek Groznyi 2
Saturday, May 13
Amkar Perm 0 Spartak Moscow 1
Krylya Sovietov Samara 1 Zenit St Petersburg 3
Lokomotiv Moscow 4 Orenburg 0
Ural Yekaterinenburg 1 FC Krasnodar 1
Friday, May 12
CSKA Moscow 3 Arsenal Tula 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Spartak Moscow 28 21 3 4 43 24 66
-------------------------
2 CSKA Moscow 28 16 8 4 41 15 56
-------------------------
3 Zenit St Petersburg 28 16 7 5 47 19 55
4 FC Krasnodar 28 11 13 4 35 20 46
-------------------------
5 Terek Groznyi 28 13 6 9 35 31 45
-------------------------
6 Rostov 28 12 9 7 34 15 45
7 FC Ufa 28 11 6 11 20 24 39
-------------------------
8 Lokomotiv Moscow 28 9 12 7 37 24 39
-------------------------
9 Rubin Kazan 28 9 8 11 28 31 35
10 Amkar Perm 28 8 10 10 24 27 34
11 Ural Yekaterinenburg 28 8 6 14 23 41 30
12 Anzhi Makhachkala 28 7 9 12 23 32 30
-------------------------
13 Orenburg 28 6 8 14 22 35 26
14 Krylya Sovietov Samara 28 5 10 13 28 36 25
-------------------------
15 Arsenal Tula 28 6 6 16 15 40 24
R16 Tom Tomsk 28 3 5 20 16 57 14
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
8: Europa League through domestic cup
13-14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation