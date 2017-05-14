May 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 14 Rostov 4 Rubin Kazan 2 FC Ufa 2 Anzhi Makhachkala 1 Tom Tomsk 1 Terek Groznyi 2 Saturday, May 13 Amkar Perm 0 Spartak Moscow 1 Krylya Sovietov Samara 1 Zenit St Petersburg 3 Lokomotiv Moscow 4 Orenburg 0 Ural Yekaterinenburg 1 FC Krasnodar 1 Friday, May 12 CSKA Moscow 3 Arsenal Tula 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Spartak Moscow 28 21 3 4 43 24 66 ------------------------- 2 CSKA Moscow 28 16 8 4 41 15 56 ------------------------- 3 Zenit St Petersburg 28 16 7 5 47 19 55 4 FC Krasnodar 28 11 13 4 35 20 46 ------------------------- 5 Terek Groznyi 28 13 6 9 35 31 45 ------------------------- 6 Rostov 28 12 9 7 34 15 45 7 FC Ufa 28 11 6 11 20 24 39 ------------------------- 8 Lokomotiv Moscow 28 9 12 7 37 24 39 ------------------------- 9 Rubin Kazan 28 9 8 11 28 31 35 10 Amkar Perm 28 8 10 10 24 27 34 11 Ural Yekaterinenburg 28 8 6 14 23 41 30 12 Anzhi Makhachkala 28 7 9 12 23 32 30 ------------------------- 13 Orenburg 28 6 8 14 22 35 26 14 Krylya Sovietov Samara 28 5 10 13 28 36 25 ------------------------- 15 Arsenal Tula 28 6 6 16 15 40 24 R16 Tom Tomsk 28 3 5 20 16 57 14 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 8: Europa League through domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation