LONDON, May 13 May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship champions group on Sunday. Anzhi Makhachkala 0 Zenit St Petersburg 2 Kuban Krasnodar 1 Dynamo Moscow 1 Lokomotiv Moscow 0 Spartak Moscow 2 Rubin Kazan 3 CSKA Moscow 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Zenit St Petersburg 44 24 16 4 85 40 88 ------------------------- 2 Spartak Moscow 44 21 12 11 68 48 75 ------------------------- 3 CSKA Moscow 44 19 16 9 72 47 73 4 Dynamo Moscow 44 20 12 12 66 50 72 5 Anzhi Makhachkala 44 19 13 12 54 42 70 ------------------------- 6 Rubin Kazan 44 17 17 10 55 41 68 ------------------------- 7 Lokomotiv Moscow 44 18 12 14 59 48 66 8 Kuban Krasnodar 44 15 16 13 50 45 61 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup