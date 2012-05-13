LONDON, May 13 May 13 (Infostrada Sports) -
Results and standings from the
Russian championship champions group on Sunday.
Anzhi Makhachkala 0 Zenit St Petersburg 2
Kuban Krasnodar 1 Dynamo Moscow 1
Lokomotiv Moscow 0 Spartak Moscow 2
Rubin Kazan 3 CSKA Moscow 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Zenit St Petersburg 44 24 16 4 85 40 88
-------------------------
2 Spartak Moscow 44 21 12 11 68 48 75
-------------------------
3 CSKA Moscow 44 19 16 9 72 47 73
4 Dynamo Moscow 44 20 12 12 66 50 72
5 Anzhi Makhachkala 44 19 13 12 54 42 70
-------------------------
6 Rubin Kazan 44 17 17 10 55 41 68
-------------------------
7 Lokomotiv Moscow 44 18 12 14 59 48 66
8 Kuban Krasnodar 44 15 16 13 50 45 61
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup