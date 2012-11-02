UPDATE 2-Soccer-Atletico close in on last eight with 4-2 Leverkusen win
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Friday Friday, November 2 Zenit St Petersburg 2 Rostov 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CSKA Moscow 13 10 0 3 22 11 30 ------------------------- 2 Zenit St Petersburg 14 9 3 2 28 12 30 ------------------------- 3 Anzhi Makhachkala 13 9 2 2 25 14 29 4 Terek Groznyi 13 8 1 4 17 17 25 5 Spartak Moscow 13 7 1 5 23 20 22 ------------------------- 6 Kuban Krasnodar 13 7 1 5 20 15 22 ------------------------- 7 Rubin Kazan 13 7 0 6 19 14 21 8 Lokomotiv Moscow 13 6 3 4 20 15 21 9 Amkar Perm 13 5 3 5 17 17 18 10 FK Krasnodar 13 4 4 5 21 19 16 11 Dynamo Moscow 13 5 0 8 13 21 15 12 Krylya Sovietov Samara 13 3 4 6 15 22 13 ------------------------- 13 Rostov 14 2 4 8 11 22 10 14 Alania Vladikavkaz 13 2 4 7 18 23 10 ------------------------- 15 Mordovya Saransk 13 2 2 9 14 28 8 16 FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod 13 2 2 9 13 26 8 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 3 Amkar Perm v Kuban Krasnodar (0900) Krylya Sovietov Samara v Spartak Moscow (1130) Mordovya Saransk v Rubin Kazan (1400) Sunday, November 4 CSKA Moscow v Lokomotiv Moscow (0930) Anzhi Makhachkala v Terek Groznyi (1145) FK Krasnodar v Dynamo Moscow (1400) Monday, November 5 Alania Vladikavkaz v FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod (1500)
LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Feb 21 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone praised his team for perfectly executing his game plan in their 4-2 Champions League victory at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday and said the scoreline should have been even higher.
PARIS, Feb 21 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney did not travel with the squad for Wednesday's Europa League last-32, second leg at St Etienne despite training on the eve of the match, amid continuing media speculation about his future at the club.