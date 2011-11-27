Nov 27 Result and standings from Russian
soccer championship Champions Group matches on Sunday:
Zenit St Petersburg 2 Lokomotiv Moscow 1
Played on Saturday:
Kuban Krasnodar 1 Spartak Moscow 1
Rubin Kazan 2 Dynamo Moscow 0
Standings (tabulate under played, won, drawn, lost, goals for,
goals against, points):
P W D L F A Pts
1 Zenit St Petersburg 32 18 11 3 61 26 65
-------------------------
2 CSKA Moscow 31 16 11 4 59 31 59
-------------------------
3 Dynamo Moscow 32 17 7 8 53 33 58
4 Spartak Moscow 32 16 9 7 51 34 57
5 Rubin Kazan 32 15 10 7 44 28 55
-------------------------
6 Lokomotiv Moscow 32 15 8 9 50 34 53
-------------------------
7 Kuban Krasnodar 32 14 8 10 40 30 50
8 Anzhi Makhachkala 31 13 10 8 38 32 49
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next fixture (time GMT):
Sunday:
Anzhi Makhachkala v CSKA Moscow (1530)
Results and standings from relegation group
matches on Sunday:
Rostov 1 Amkar Perm 1
Tom Tomsk 0 FK Krasnodar 0
Played on Saturday:
Krylya Sovietov Samara 1 FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod 0
Spartak Nalchik 3 Terek Groznyi 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FK Krasnodar 32 11 9 12 41 45 42
2 Rostov 32 9 9 14 35 47 36
3 Terek Groznyi 32 8 8 16 29 48 32
4 Amkar Perm 32 7 10 15 23 41 31
-------------------------
5 Krylya Sovietov Samara 32 7 10 15 22 43 31
6 FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod 32 8 4 20 25 43 28
-------------------------
7 Spartak Nalchik 32 6 9 17 28 43 27
8 Tom Tomsk 32 4 9 19 20 61 21
5-6: Relegation play-off
7-8: Relegation
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Clare Fallon. To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more soccer