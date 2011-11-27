Nov 27 Result and standings from Russian soccer championship Champions Group matches on Sunday: Zenit St Petersburg 2 Lokomotiv Moscow 1

Played on Saturday: Kuban Krasnodar 1 Spartak Moscow 1 Rubin Kazan 2 Dynamo Moscow 0 Standings (tabulate under played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

P W D L F A Pts 1 Zenit St Petersburg 32 18 11 3 61 26 65 ------------------------- 2 CSKA Moscow 31 16 11 4 59 31 59 ------------------------- 3 Dynamo Moscow 32 17 7 8 53 33 58 4 Spartak Moscow 32 16 9 7 51 34 57 5 Rubin Kazan 32 15 10 7 44 28 55 ------------------------- 6 Lokomotiv Moscow 32 15 8 9 50 34 53 ------------------------- 7 Kuban Krasnodar 32 14 8 10 40 30 50 8 Anzhi Makhachkala 31 13 10 8 38 32 49 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup

Next fixture (time GMT):

Sunday: Anzhi Makhachkala v CSKA Moscow (1530)

Results and standings from relegation group matches on Sunday: Rostov 1 Amkar Perm 1 Tom Tomsk 0 FK Krasnodar 0

Played on Saturday: Krylya Sovietov Samara 1 FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod 0 Spartak Nalchik 3 Terek Groznyi 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FK Krasnodar 32 11 9 12 41 45 42 2 Rostov 32 9 9 14 35 47 36 3 Terek Groznyi 32 8 8 16 29 48 32 4 Amkar Perm 32 7 10 15 23 41 31 ------------------------- 5 Krylya Sovietov Samara 32 7 10 15 22 43 31 6 FC Volga Nizhny Novgorod 32 8 4 20 25 43 28 ------------------------- 7 Spartak Nalchik 32 6 9 17 28 43 27 8 Tom Tomsk 32 4 9 19 20 61 21 5-6: Relegation play-off 7-8: Relegation

