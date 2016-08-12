Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Friday Friday, August 12 Zenit St Petersburg 3 Rostov 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Krasnodar 2 2 0 0 7 0 6 ------------------------- 2 Spartak Moscow 2 2 0 0 5 0 6 ------------------------- 3 Zenit St Petersburg 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 4 Ural Yekaterinenburg 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 ------------------------- 5 Rostov 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 ------------------------- 6 Amkar Perm 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 7 CSKA Moscow 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 8 Arsenal Tula 2 1 0 1 1 4 3 8 Terek Groznyi 2 1 0 1 1 4 3 10 Lokomotiv Moscow 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 11 Rubin Kazan 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 12 Anzhi Makhachkala 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 12 FC Ufa 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 ------------------------- 14 Tom Tomsk 2 0 1 1 2 5 1 ------------------------- 15 Orenburg 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 15 Krylya Sovietov Samara 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 13 Ural Yekaterinenburg v CSKA Moscow (1230) Krylya Sovietov Samara v FC Krasnodar (1500) Rubin Kazan v Spartak Moscow (1730) Sunday, August 14 Tom Tomsk v FC Ufa (1230) Anzhi Makhachkala v Arsenal Tula (1700) Terek Groznyi v Lokomotiv Moscow (1730) Monday, August 15 Orenburg v Amkar Perm (1430)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.