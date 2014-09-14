Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 14 FK Krasnodar 0 FC UFA 2 Spartak Moscow 3 Torpedo Moscow 1 Saturday, September 13 CSKA Moscow 2 Arsenal Tula 1 Rostov 1 Rubin Kazan 2 Lokomotiv Moscow 1 Mordovya Saransk 1 Zenit St Petersburg 3 Dynamo Moscow 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zenit St Petersburg 7 7 0 0 21 4 21 ------------------------- 2 Spartak Moscow 7 5 0 2 12 9 15 ------------------------- 3 Dynamo Moscow 7 5 0 2 18 9 15 4 CSKA Moscow 7 5 0 2 15 5 15 ------------------------- 5 Kuban Krasnodar 6 4 2 0 8 3 14 ------------------------- 6 Terek Groznyi 6 4 1 1 10 2 13 7 FK Krasnodar 7 3 2 2 10 5 11 8 Rubin Kazan 7 2 4 1 7 9 10 9 Lokomotiv Moscow 7 2 3 2 7 6 9 10 Mordovya Saransk 7 2 2 3 6 7 8 11 FC Ufa 7 2 1 4 5 8 7 12 Amkar Perm 6 1 1 4 3 9 4 ------------------------- 13 Torpedo Moscow 7 1 1 5 6 20 4 14 Rostov 7 1 1 5 9 22 4 ------------------------- 15 Ural Yekaterinenburg 6 0 1 5 4 11 1 16 Arsenal Tula 7 0 1 6 2 14 1 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 15 Amkar Perm v Ural Yekaterinenburg (1300) Terek Groznyi v Kuban Krasnodar (1600)