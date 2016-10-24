Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Russian championship Regular match on Monday
Monday, October 24
Zenit St Petersburg 1 Orenburg 0
Sunday, October 23
FC Krasnodar 1 Amkar Perm 0
Lokomotiv Moscow 1 CSKA Moscow 0
Saturday, October 22
FC Ufa 0 Rostov 0
Terek Groznyi 3 Rubin Kazan 1
Tom Tomsk 0 Anzhi Makhachkala 3
Ural Yekaterinenburg 0 Spartak Moscow 1
Friday, October 21
Krylya Sovietov Samara 1 Arsenal Tula 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Spartak Moscow 11 8 1 2 18 7 25
-------------------------
2 Zenit St Petersburg 11 7 4 0 25 8 25
-------------------------
3 CSKA Moscow 11 6 3 2 11 6 21
4 FC Krasnodar 11 5 4 2 14 7 19
-------------------------
5 Terek Groznyi 11 5 3 3 13 15 18
-------------------------
6 Rostov 11 5 2 4 13 9 17
7 Amkar Perm 11 4 5 2 8 6 17
8 Anzhi Makhachkala 11 4 4 3 10 9 16
9 FC Ufa 11 3 4 4 5 8 13
10 Rubin Kazan 11 3 3 5 13 15 12
11 Lokomotiv Moscow 11 2 6 3 7 8 12
12 Ural Yekaterinenburg 11 2 3 6 6 11 9
-------------------------
13 Arsenal Tula 11 1 6 4 4 14 9
14 Tom Tomsk 11 2 2 7 7 19 8
-------------------------
15 Orenburg 11 1 4 6 6 11 7
16 Krylya Sovietov Samara 11 1 4 6 6 13 7
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
13-14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation