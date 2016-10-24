Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Russian championship Regular match on Monday Monday, October 24 Zenit St Petersburg 1 Orenburg 0 Sunday, October 23 FC Krasnodar 1 Amkar Perm 0 Lokomotiv Moscow 1 CSKA Moscow 0 Saturday, October 22 FC Ufa 0 Rostov 0 Terek Groznyi 3 Rubin Kazan 1 Tom Tomsk 0 Anzhi Makhachkala 3 Ural Yekaterinenburg 0 Spartak Moscow 1 Friday, October 21 Krylya Sovietov Samara 1 Arsenal Tula 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spartak Moscow 11 8 1 2 18 7 25 ------------------------- 2 Zenit St Petersburg 11 7 4 0 25 8 25 ------------------------- 3 CSKA Moscow 11 6 3 2 11 6 21 4 FC Krasnodar 11 5 4 2 14 7 19 ------------------------- 5 Terek Groznyi 11 5 3 3 13 15 18 ------------------------- 6 Rostov 11 5 2 4 13 9 17 7 Amkar Perm 11 4 5 2 8 6 17 8 Anzhi Makhachkala 11 4 4 3 10 9 16 9 FC Ufa 11 3 4 4 5 8 13 10 Rubin Kazan 11 3 3 5 13 15 12 11 Lokomotiv Moscow 11 2 6 3 7 8 12 12 Ural Yekaterinenburg 11 2 3 6 6 11 9 ------------------------- 13 Arsenal Tula 11 1 6 4 4 14 9 14 Tom Tomsk 11 2 2 7 7 19 8 ------------------------- 15 Orenburg 11 1 4 6 6 11 7 16 Krylya Sovietov Samara 11 1 4 6 6 13 7 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation