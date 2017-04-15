April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 15 Amkar Perm 1 FC Ufa 1 Anzhi Makhachkala 1 Krylya Sovietov Samara 3 CSKA Moscow 0 Rostov 0 Rubin Kazan 0 FC Krasnodar 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spartak Moscow 22 16 3 3 36 19 51 ------------------------- 2 CSKA Moscow 23 12 8 3 29 13 44 ------------------------- 3 Zenit St Petersburg 22 12 7 3 38 15 43 4 FC Krasnodar 23 9 11 3 30 18 38 ------------------------- 5 Terek Groznyi 22 9 6 7 25 25 33 ------------------------- 6 FC Ufa 23 9 6 8 16 18 33 7 Amkar Perm 23 8 9 6 21 18 33 8 Rostov 23 8 9 6 25 12 33 9 Lokomotiv Moscow 22 7 10 5 27 16 31 10 Rubin Kazan 23 7 7 9 23 25 28 11 Ural Yekaterinenburg 22 7 5 10 18 29 26 12 Anzhi Makhachkala 23 6 6 11 18 27 24 ------------------------- 13 Krylya Sovietov Samara 23 4 8 11 23 29 20 14 Arsenal Tula 22 4 6 12 12 31 18 ------------------------- 15 Orenburg 22 3 7 12 16 27 16 16 Tom Tomsk 22 3 4 15 11 46 13 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 13-14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 16 Orenburg v Terek Groznyi (0930) Ural Yekaterinenburg v Tom Tomsk (1200) Arsenal Tula v Lokomotiv Moscow (1430) Spartak Moscow v Zenit St Petersburg (1700)