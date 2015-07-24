Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
July 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Russian championship matches on Friday Friday, July 24 Krylya Sovietov Samara 0 CSKA Moscow 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 CSKA Moscow 2 2 0 0 3 0 6 ------------------------- 2 Ural Yekaterinenburg 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 3 Zenit St Petersburg 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 4 FK Krasnodar 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 Lokomotiv Moscow 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 6 Krylya Sovietov Samara 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 7 FC Ufa 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 8 Spartak Moscow 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 9 Terek Groznyi 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 10 Rostov 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 11 Dynamo Moscow 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 12 Amkar Perm 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 12 Anzhi Makhachkala 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 12 Mordovya Saransk 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 12 Rubin Kazan 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 ------------------------- 16 Kuban Krasnodar 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League preliminary round 16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 25 FC Ufa v Rostov (1300) Dynamo Moscow v Mordovya Saransk (1530) Terek Groznyi v Kuban Krasnodar (1800) Sunday, July 26 Ural Yekaterinenburg v Zenit St Petersburg (1030) Rubin Kazan v Amkar Perm (1400) FK Krasnodar v Spartak Moscow (1700) Monday, July 27 Anzhi Makhachkala v Lokomotiv Moscow (1700)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.