MOSCOW, July 31 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko is set to become president of the Russian Football Union (RFU) after his only rival for the position, vice-speaker of the Russian State Duma Igor Lebedev, withdrew from next month's vote on Friday.

"Today we met with Mutko and we offered each other our mutual support," Lebedev said in an interview with the TASS news agency.

"He will support me in the RFU executive committee elections and I will support him in the presidential elections. Therefore, I will no longer be an opponent for him in the RFU elections," he added.

On Monday, the RFU registered both candidates to take part in the election, which is scheduled to take place on Sept. 2.

Mutko was previously in charge of the RFU from 2005-09, while Lebedev has never worked in a sporting capacity. In 2012, he sought election for the RFU presidency but was only able to muster nine votes.

The RFU has been looking for a new president since May 31, when Nikolai Tolstykh was removed from his position following a vote of no confidence. He was blamed for plunging the organisation into substantial debt under his stewardship.