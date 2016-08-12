Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
MOSCOW Aug 12 Former Russia head coach Valery Gazzaev has registered himself as a candidate in the election for Russian Football Union (RFU) president.
The incumbent, Vitaly Mutko, who is also Russia's sports minister, and Gazzaev are the only candidates so far to register their intention to stand in the Sept. 24 election.
"I believe that I have a better chance of winning than Mutko does," Gazzaev, who coached CSKA Moscow from 2004 to 2008 and won the UEFA Cup with them in 2005, told reporters.
If elected, the 62-year-old Gazzaev said his first move would be to abandon the limit on foreign players in the Russian Premier League. At present, a team can field a maximum of six players who do not hold Russian passports.
Nominations for the election remain open until Monday. Delegates at the RFU conference will choose a president to serve a four-year term.
Mutko became the caretaker head of Russian soccer's governing body last September when his predecessor Nikolay Tolstykh was removed by a vote of no-confidence after the organisation racked up substantial debts. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Clare Fallon)
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.