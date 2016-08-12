MOSCOW Aug 12 Former Russia head coach Valery Gazzaev has registered himself as a candidate in the election for Russian Football Union (RFU) president.

The incumbent, Vitaly Mutko, who is also Russia's sports minister, and Gazzaev are the only candidates so far to register their intention to stand in the Sept. 24 election.

"I believe that I have a better chance of winning than Mutko does," Gazzaev, who coached CSKA Moscow from 2004 to 2008 and won the UEFA Cup with them in 2005, told reporters.

If elected, the 62-year-old Gazzaev said his first move would be to abandon the limit on foreign players in the Russian Premier League. At present, a team can field a maximum of six players who do not hold Russian passports.

Nominations for the election remain open until Monday. Delegates at the RFU conference will choose a president to serve a four-year term.

Mutko became the caretaker head of Russian soccer's governing body last September when his predecessor Nikolay Tolstykh was removed by a vote of no-confidence after the organisation racked up substantial debts. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Clare Fallon)