MOSCOW, Sept 25 Miodrag Bozovic has become the second managerial casualty of the Russian Premier League season after he was left his post as head coach of FC Rostov.

The Montenegrin resigned after the club crashed out of the Russian Cup, the title they won last year, after losing 3-0 to second division Syzran-2003.

"We needed a change as after two and a half years the team and the coach have grown tired each other," the 46-year-old told reporters.

"The blame for the poor recent run of results lies with me."

Rostov have also been struggling in the Premier League, where they have picked up just four points after eight games and are just one place off the bottom of the table.

The team from the south of Russia also crashed out in the Europa League playoffs, losing to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Igor Gamula, who is in charge of the youth team, will take over as caretaker manager. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Ed smond)